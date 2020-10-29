It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce that Gordon Edward Bartlett passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. After a long courageous battle with "ALS" also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He will be deeply missed by loving family and friends. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years Barbara (nee "Annie" Cole), proud father of his daughters Darlene (John) Hookey, and Jacqueline (Dwayne) Beer. Devoted Poppy to Cole John Gordon (Shea Woodford), Cailey Francis Hookey, Bryson Robert and Mackenzie Dawn Beer. Dear brother to Louis, George (Barbara) of South River, NFLD, Stan (Patricia), sister Lorraine (Bill) Cahill of St. John's NFLD. In-laws Rita, Madonna, Myrtle and Anna Cole, Mary (Raymond) Snow, and Thomas Sullivan, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Bartholmew and Beryl, and niece Dawn Marie Cahill. Brother and sister in-laws, Leo (Marie), Maxwell (Patricia), Peter, George, Raymond, and Nicolas Cole, Laura (Herbert) Reid, Regina Sullivan and Genevieve Bartlett. Born in Bell Island, Newfoundland on October 3, 1943, then relocated to Cambridge in 1962. Gord was a strong, hardworking man, who worked at Budd Automotive for 35 years. In his younger years he was a member of Strokers car club and enjoyed drag racing. He was an avid hunter, and loved watching the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Toronto Blue Jays. He also enjoyed spending time playing cards with close friends and family. Words can't express thank you enough for the amazing care provided by PSW's Ray, Lorna, Joe, Mila, Christina, Nicole, Leslie and palliative care nurse Abby. Along with Dr. Holling, nurse practitioner Cindy, and occupational therapist Helen. A special thank you to John, Gus, Kim, Tony, Don, and Wayne. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650 on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. and all are invited to join through a live broadcast on the Coutts Funeral Home Facebook Page, Interment to follow at Mount View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, or expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the ALS Society of Canada.