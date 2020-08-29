KENT, Gordon Edward "Gord" assed away peacefully at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving and devoted husband of Paula Kent (nee Hawco), who together would have shared their 48th wedding anniversary this upcoming October. Gord will also be sadly missed by his many siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. At Gord's request, cremation has taken place. There will not be a visitation or funeral service. As an expression of sympathy, donation may be made to your local food bank.