|
|
Born July 16, 1946, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Joan Wagner. Loving father of David Hobb (Gemma), Vicki DeLeye (Greg) and Matthew Zettel (Nicole). Proud Grandpa of Elsie, Alistair, Spencer, Emma, Owen, Nathan and Lillian. Dear brother of Norman "Norm" Hobb (Hannele). Warmly regarded by Joan's family - Frances Kraemer (Richard), Len Wagner (Maria) and Dianne Moser (Wayne), and their families. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his first wife Yvonne Turner. Gord's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 and from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial service in the chapel on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or Hospice of Waterloo Region - Capital Campaign would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gord's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020