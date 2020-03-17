|
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family announces the passing of Gordon Hunt at the great age of 91. Gordon passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital following a difficult struggle with cancer. Beloved husband of Faith (nee Clapham) for 69 years. Loving father of Robert, Jean Schwab (Harry), and Darlene. Proud grandpa of Eric Schwab (Jessica Jenkins) and Kristi Schwab (Kyle Kent) and great-grandpa of Vada Rose and Xander Schwab. Not to forget his fur babies Ruby and Jordy. Predeceased by his parents Robert and May, brother Robert (Florence), and sister Dorothy (George). Gordon's greatest love was his family, he wanted to share nothing more than a home cooked meal with his family. He always had time to shoot the breeze, share a laugh or have a beer. His motto in life was the more the merrier. He had a sense of humour and was cracking a joke right up till his final days. He was an avid fisherman and loved being outdoors. He was in his element in spring when he could be outside, listening to the birds and puttering around, or just sitting enjoying the solitude of nature. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Gordon's life will be scheduled at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donation may be made to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 17, 2020