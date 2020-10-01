It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Gordon James Stere announce his peaceful passing on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 78. Gord was born and raised in Tavistock, Ontario and attended Waterloo Oxford District High School where he made lifelong friends. Gord is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 years, Karon. His spirit will carry on in his three children, Jason (Jill), Darryn (Crystal) and Angela (Jim Murphy). He was adored by his grandchildren Mitchell (Meaghan), Carter, Danica, Josie, Elyse, Ryan, Carl, Jack and Lauryn. Sadly he had yet to meet his new great- grandchild, Renee. He is also survived by sisters, Mary (Paul Zehr) and Linda Huber. He will not be forgotten by his many relatives, friends and co-workers who have so many good memories of times spent together. He was predeceased by his parents, Aaron and Magdalena, brother Gerald, sister, Elsie Luelo (Carl) and parents-in-law, Harold and Gloria Reinhart. Anyone who knew Gord was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from him. He had an artistic and creative talent that kept his hands busy for decades....painting, pottery and woodworking. You name the craft or art and he probably tried it. Gord was a master cook before it was even 'chic' and it did not matter whether it was over the stove or over a campfire. His happy place was 'nature' and the cottage at Sauble was his place of refuge. Gord was also a dedicated employee for many years in the automotive industry. Nothing pleased Gord more than to spend time with family, help with a project or task of his children or brag about his grandchildren. He provided a strong foundation for their growth and instilled so many important values and ethics from his Mennonite upbringing. He will be greatly missed by so many, however he is now breathing freely. Private cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at 5618 Township Rd. 3, Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Respiratory Program would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Gord's memorial.