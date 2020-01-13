|
Passed away peacefully, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Wood) for 66 years. Dear father of Heather Reidl (Erwin), Patricia Gillies, Christine Bryant (Phil), Alan Murray (Vickie), Donna Murray (Neville Clayton). Dear grandpa to Melanie (Jon), Kelsey (Dave), Tyler (Sarah), Lauren (Scott), Drew (Maren), Kale (Rachel), Samantha (Keenan), Jamie (Robbie) and A.J. Great-grandpa to Honor, Verity and Amelia. Dear brother to Ronald (Sharon). Gordon's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Gordon's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home followed by a reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gordon's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020