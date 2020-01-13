Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Murray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Wood) for 66 years. Dear father of Heather Reidl (Erwin), Patricia Gillies, Christine Bryant (Phil), Alan Murray (Vickie), Donna Murray (Neville Clayton). Dear grandpa to Melanie (Jon), Kelsey (Dave), Tyler (Sarah), Lauren (Scott), Drew (Maren), Kale (Rachel), Samantha (Keenan), Jamie (Robbie) and A.J. Great-grandpa to Honor, Verity and Amelia. Dear brother to Ronald (Sharon). Gordon's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Gordon's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home followed by a reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gordon's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -