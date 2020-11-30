It is with great sadness the family of Gordon Norman James announces his passing. Gordie died peacefully the morning of Friday, November 27, 2020 while in the loving arms of his partner, Lorraine who cared for him so intently over his final days. He lived to be 85. Gord will be forever remembered by his three sons and their families, Norman, his wife, Melissa and two children, Ericka and Evan; Patrick, his wife Noelle and their boy, Preston; and Michael. Gord was a fixture with Charities Bingo in Kitchener for decades, serving as a fun loving and hard working volunteer and card handler. It was his dedication to his kids however that made him so special. Gord set aside his own interests and ambitions to focus on raising his boys, which for many years he did as a single father. It's a sacrifice that's considered nothing less than heroic by his children to this day. In lieu of donations to a particular cause, Gord's loved ones are asking that you donate time to your family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store