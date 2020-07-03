1/1
Gotlie Helen Jeanette PADDOCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gotlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, on Monday, June 29, 2020. Helen Paddock (Gotlie) age 86 years, was predeceased by her husband Edward to which she was married to for 61 years. She was the loving mother of Sharon Leung (Mike - deceased) and Janet Nagy (James) and the proud grandmother of Melissa and Kristin Nagy. Helen will also be missed by her sisters Marion (Jack) Robbins, Ann (Fred - deceased) Bell, brother Lindsay (deceased), (Thelma) Gotlie as well as her sisters and brothers-in-law Bob and Jean Paddock, Lorraine and David Paddock (both deceased), Stewart (deceased) and Marg Paddock, Coral and Ken (deceased) Booth, Grace and Bill Harris (both deceased). Helen was most recently a resident of Granite Landing but spent a lot of her life with Edward living and operating a farm. She had also been able to have a career as a nurse. Helen was also a proud long-time member of Sheffield United Church... She was a special person, an angel in disguise. Visitation will be held Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge, Ontario on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Interment will take place Killean Cemetery, Puslinch on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Kidney Foundation or Sheffield United Church would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, Ontario. (519)-740-0669.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved