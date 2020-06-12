At 94 years of age, entered into eternal life on June 9, 2020. Also known affectionately as Aunt Grace and Mama Lou, Grace was one of four siblings born to Hubert and Hortense Rerrie on August 12, 1925. She grew up in Kingston, Jamaica and migrated to England seeking a better life. There she married the love of her life, Colchier Kelly and they later moved to Toronto, Canada. She later went on to live in Cambridge On and finally in Stevensville On. In place of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society and your local SPCA. Due to current social distancing regulations, a private service and burial will take place at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Breslau, Ontario. Further information and a Book of Condolences may be found at www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 12, 2020.