|
|
December 16, 1929 - February 22, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital after a brief illness. Grace has been reunited in Heaven with her husband Norm of 60 years who predeceased her in 2013. Predeceased by her parents, William and Grace Dungavell. Grace will always be remembered for her love of music and singing. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, playing cards and board games and was an active member of St Andrew's Presbyterian Church for many years. Grace is survived by her daughter Sandra (Tony) DiMascio of Kitchener, sons Howard (Debbie) Burke of Sherwood Park, Alberta and Gord Burke of Stratford. Beloved Grandma to Jon (Jenn) and Mike. Great Grandmother to Brynn and Isla. Sister-in-Law to Mildred Macaulay of Brantford and Auntie Grace to many nieces and nephews. Cherished life-long friend to Ruth Sims. Grace's family wish to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Doon Village Retirement Home where she has enjoyed the last two years of her life amongst new friends. Grace was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who emigrated to Canada from Scotland in 1930. She was the last surviving Dungavell sibling of 8 children (Agnes, Margaret, Charlotte, Ellen, John, Janet and Mary). Grace will be missed by her many friends and acquaintances for her sense of humour, infectious laugh and kind personality. Grace's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900) on Thursday, February 27 from 12:00 - 1:45 pm, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church or The Kidney Foundation of Canada. "The song is ended but the melody lingers on."
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020