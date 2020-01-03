|
|
It is with both sadness and joy that Grace's family announces her peaceful passing on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 102. She was an amazing woman who overcame many health and personal issues to the extent that her family called her the Energizer Bunny, the way she kept going and going and going... Our matriarch has joined her loving spouses Glenn McEwen and Chuck Christianson, parents Edith and Alfred Mountain of St. Mary's, sisters Bessie (Jack) Clarke, Marion (Bill) Millar, Marjorie (Lee) Shepard and four nephews. Cherished mother of Janet McEwen (Lenhardt/Vivian). Special Grandma to Scott (Tracy) Lenhardt and children Jack and Emily, Heather (Brad) Adams and children Sydney, Noelle, Grace and Molly. Will forever remain in the hearts of her nieces, nephews and special friends. A Celebration of Grace's Life will take place at First United Church (16 William Street, Waterloo) on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at 2:00pm with a reception to immediately follow in Hilliard Hall. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunnyside Nursing Home for the excellent care that they provided over the past 2 years. Condolences for the family and donations to Hope Spring or First United Church may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.