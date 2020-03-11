|
Born October 8, 1922 Waterloo Ontario. Died February 28, 2020 in Salmon Arm B.C. Daughter of Lily and Eldon Miller, sister to Douglas. Predeceased by her husband Reverend Wallace Minke, and daughter Faith (Faye) Gmeterick Survived by sons Douglas and David, daughter Carolynne (Lynne) Tate and Ron, grandson James Pickering, Katie, great-grandsons Kyle and Sam. She was devoted to her Church and as a clergy's spouse, Grace helped serve in many communities in both Nova Scotia and Ontario. Grace was also very involved with the Girl Guides Association. Her guidance to young women was recognized with numerous certificates of achievement. In her retirement years, Grace was the consummate traveller. Tackling the steep steps of Chichen Itza in Mexico or scrambling over the rocks of Patmos, Greece her energy was surprising to many. We would like to thank Dr. Amy Megyesi and the staff at Piccadilly Care Centre for their very kind care. Grace has joined her beloved Wally and will be interned in the family plot in Sullivan Township in Ontario later this year. In lieu of flowers a donation could be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
