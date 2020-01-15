|
Passed away at home in Kitchener on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 90 surrounded by her children. Beloved wife of the late Russell Caven Scott for 65 years. Loving mom to Lorie, Lois, and Brian. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Laura Bean (nee Woods) and her brother Wallis (Ruth). Cherished sister of Marjorie (Peter) Hallman. She will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Grace was raised on the family farm in New Hamburg. As a young woman she attended Stratford Normal School and studied education. She taught school for 10 years in Woodstock and Waterloo. A community, school and church volunteer, she was a long-time active member of St. James'-Rosemount United Church. She taught Sunday school and was a "Life Member" of United Church Women. She loved music and was a devoted member of the choir. The place she gave the most was in her home. She said her greatest success in life was as a mom raising three children and worked tirelessly taking care of her family. Despite her arthritis, she still enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, knitting, sewing and needle work. She loved to garden, especially flowers. The camper van became her favourite way to travel with family and friends. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic, creativity, helping friends, her church and family. Grace's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Funeral Service will be held at St. James'-Rosemount United Church, 171 Sherwood Avenue, Kitchener, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., officiated by Rev. Chris Fickling, with a reception to follow in the church hall. The interment to take place at Chesterfield Cemetery, Bright, ON. in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. James'-Rosemount United Church or the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for the Grace Scott memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020