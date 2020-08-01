Grace STEWART

1/1
At Royal Terrace, Palmerston on Thursday, July 30, 2020, Mrs. Jeanette Grace (Gilmore) Stewart formerly of Molesworth, in her 93rd year. Wife of the late Gibson Stewart. Mother of Bob and Terry Stewart of Milton, Kate and Joe Schnurr of Hanover, Jim and Joy Stewart, and Ron and Colleen Stewart, all of R.R. 1, Listowel, and Sharon Cullen of Listowel. Grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 33. Sister-in-law of Carol Gilmore of Gowanstown. Predeceased by her son-in-law Andy Cullen, sister Aleta Ludwig, and brothers Bob, Bill, and Bruce Gilmore. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with interment in Molesworth Cemetery. Memorial donations to Royal Terrace Residents Council or St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Molesworth would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 1, 2020.
