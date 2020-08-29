Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Born on October 18, 1934 in Montreal, Quebec, son of the late Albert and Anne (Leaver) Allen. Survived by son Paul Albert Allen of Lancaster, Ohio, U.S.A., and daughter-in-law Alicia Allen, granddaughters Amanda, Allysa, and Alison, and grandson Nicholas (Paulito). Survived by daughter Christine Anne Allen of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada and former son-in-law Timothy Mark Millar. Predeceased by first wife Denise Therese Allen (nee Bourbonnais) of Buckingham, Quebec, Canada, who passed away on December 21, 2016 at Residence Le Monarque in Montebello, Quebec. A special acknowledgement of Graham Allen's service to his country in the Canadian Armed Forces with the Royal Canadian Regiment and on UN peacekeeping missions in Cyprus, Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Following a life-threatening accident in el Arish, Egypt in 1957, Graham was assigned a Logistics support function at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA. Graham and his wife Denise and his son Paul, born in 1961, and daughter Christine, born in 1962, returned to Canada in August, 1963. Graham left the Canadian Forces in 1968 shortly after the amalgamation of the Navy, Army and Air Force, and worked in the transportation industry for many years as a long-haul transport truck operator. His last employer in this role was Home Hardware Stores, headquartered in St. Jacobs, Ontario. He drove from St. Jacobs to Newfoundland in two-week rotations while employed at Home Hardware. He loved the camaraderie of the convoy of trucks leaving for the East Coast on Sunday evenings and loved the breathtaking beauty of the rugged Newfoundland landscape. His fellow drivers would warmly remember him as "Bald Eagle" on their CB radios. Graham came to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ on September 17, 1995. From that time on, he was an individual who loved the Lord and was faithful in his devotion to prayer and daily reading of the Holy Scriptures. He was a member of West Hills Church. Graham will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to Steinmann Mennonite Church on Thursday, September 3rd from 10:00 - 11:00. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca