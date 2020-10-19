Greg Ayres

It is with great sadness we announce that Greg passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Darlene (nee Ruppel) for over 49 years. Loving father of Chad (Sarah) and Anjanette. Proud Papa of Emileigh, Rachel, Kyle and Nicole. Beloved son of Muriel and the late Bob Ayres. Dear brother of Reg and Steve (Darlene) and brother-in-law of Diane Reinhart (David), Deb Ayres, Donna Booth and Denise Durbin (Mark). "Uncle Big" will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Greg's family will receive relatives and friends from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Please note if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. A private family service will be held. Extended family and friends may view the service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Private interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Greg's memorial and to RSVP.