It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Greg Nagel on Friday, September 11, 2020 in his 52nd year. He passed peacefully after a brief but very courageous battle with cancer in his favorite place, his home, with an entire room full of family by his side. After graduating from Conestoga College, Greg started his career with Delta Elevator where he was employed for over 30 years. Greg took great pride in his role as Construction Supervisor where he mentored many apprentices in a highly skilled trade. In his off hours you would either find him working around his property or with his brothers giving them a helping hand with the many projects they had on the go. Not being one to sit for too long, when he wasn't 'working' at something, he was off doing one of the many outdoors sports he loved such as fishing or snowmobiling. Greg's biggest love, however, was his family. His heart belonged fully and completely to his beloved wife Sue and his two daughters Jessica and Emily. The strength of their bond is indestructible and will continue on in the many wonderful memories they shared and values he instilled. Although his time on earth was far too short, the roots he grew were so deep they will survive the strongest of storms. Greg will also be greatly missed by his immediate and extended family that include his parents, Arthur and Lena Nagel; brothers Allen Nagel, and his wife Cristina and their children Danielle and Ryan Nagel; Jason Nagel and his wife Cassandra and their children Tristan and Catrina Nagel, mother in law Sharon Eldred, father in law Don Eldred, brothers in law Jeff Eldred and his wife Isabell; Chris Eldred and his wife Debi and their children Jake and Jordan Eldred. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at COUTTS FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION CENTRE (96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650) on Tuesday, September 15 from 7-9 pm. and again on Wednesday, September 16 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral will be limited to immediate family, however a celebration of life will take place at the family residence on Thursday, September 17 from 4-9 p.m. for anyone wishing to honour Greg with a drink and sharing of memories. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. Family and friends are invited to sign Greg's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com