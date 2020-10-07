1/1
Gregg WINTERSON
Passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home in Waterloo at the age of 64. Husband of Bethany. Father of Christopher Winterson (Andrea Hildebrand) and Kelly Marshall (Matt Marshall). Brother of Patricia Ross. Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by parents, Mervyn and Sylvia. Lover of baseball, feeder of chipmunks. A peaceful, big-hearted, stubborn man until the end of his days. Private cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home Chapel, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends may join Gregg's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener Pioneer Lions Club would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gregg's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
