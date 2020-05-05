CARDER, GREGORY JAMES Passed away peacefully with Amanda Harris (Niece) and Patrick Carder (Nephew) by his side at St Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, Ontario on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 67. Predeceased by his parents Alice & Leslie Carder and his brothers Bradley and Fredrick. Survived by his siblings Dennis of Waterloo, David and his wife Gail of Waterloo, Janice Kimmel of Cambridge, Jacqueline and her Husband Ray Reny of Belcarra, B.C., Rodney and his wife Edwina, Doug & his wife Robin all from Kitchener, Robbin & her husband Enzo Marrella from Tomball, Texas. Greg was an uncle to 13 nieces and nephews and a great uncle to 20 nieces and nephews. Greg was a kind and gentle person who will be missed by family and friends. He will forever remain in our hearts. Due to Covid-19 a private interment will take place at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. We will hold a Celebration of Gregory's life at a later date. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of St Mary's Hospital for their care and compassion. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Waterloo Legion Poppy Fund, or St Mary's Hospital - Heart may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street Waterloo at wwwerbgood.com or 516-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.