More Obituaries for Guenter WALTER
Guenter WALTER

Guenter WALTER Obituary
Passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Juliane (nee Baumann) (2001). Loving father of Elfrieda Kozy (John), Win Walter (Merrily), Gary Walter (Melissa) and Barb Ursu (Mike). Dear grandfather of Naomi Stoller (Doyle), Jesse (Jeni), Jakob, Charity, Joshua, Luke, Bethany Albrecht (Philip), Thomas, Joel, Bradley, Leah and Chelsey. Dear great-grandfather of Josiah, Lilly, Shiloh and Miriam Hope. Guenter is survived by his brother Edgar (Judy). He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Margaret and Norma and brother-in-law Frank Baumann and sisters-in-law Theresa Baumann and Hilde Baumann. Predeceased by his brothers Arnold and Otmar. A private family service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday at Williamsburg Cemetery and will be live-streamed at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. A public service will take place, the time and date of which will be published in the Record and will be placed on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to ACCMBC / European Projects, 1880 Strasburg Road, Kitchener, Ontario, N2R 1Y3 would be appreciated by the family. Cards may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral 519-749-8467 or via email [email protected] Visit www.henrywalser.com for Guenter's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 25, 2020
