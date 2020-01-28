Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Ozolins, Gunars: Passed away with family by his side on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Louise. Loving father to Kris (Deanna) and Marty (Adrienne). Cherished grandfather to Joshua, Ethan, Peyton and Everest. Predeceased by his parents Janis and Skaidrite. Will also be missed by his brother Raymond (Ingrid). Gunars' family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:15 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. Reception to follow. Private cremation has taken place with interment to follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gunars' memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020
