Remembering our beloved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather (Pops) in all his warmth, wisdom, and the endless love he gave us. All our love to you Pops. Your memory lives on in us, fondly held in our hearts, forever touched by your sense of humour, intellect, faith, love for your family, and of course, your signature Donald Duck impressions that always made us smile, and will never be forgotten. They say the best Grandparents, get promoted to "Great" Grandparents. You were indeed the best. The time shared, and memories made with your Great-Grandchildren was a gift, extraordinary like you. Sending hugs to you in heaven Pops, your Granddaughter Ashley, Husband Chris and your Great-Grandchildren, Charlotte, namesake James, Adelaide and Henley Collins.



