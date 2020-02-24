|
Gwen passed away peacefully at the Rotary Hospice Stratford surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Wilson for 71 years, her son Bruce (Liliana) of Bogota, Colombia, daughter Diane of Hamilton, and grandchildren, Cynthia (Ivan) and Justin (Hannah) of Kingston, Eric of Bogota, Columbia and great-grandson Mateo. Predeceased by her son Brian (1988). Daughter of the late John Ferguson Twigg, Q.C. and Gwendolyn Marsalles nee Reid, deceased, niece Lois (David) of Toronto and Murray (Marilyn) of Fergus and sister-in-law Betty Abraham (Fred deceased) of Guelph. Gwen was born in Windsor, Ontario. Her mother died in childbirth and she was raised by her Dad and her paternal grandmother who was blind. Gwen attended General Brock School and Sandwich Collegiate, Windsor. On graduation she went to Toronto Teachers College. Her first teaching position was in Harrow, Ontario where she met Wilson. She taught at a few schools in Windsor and after moving to Parry Sound, she did supply teaching. She was a member of the Independent Order of the Daughters of the Empire and served on the Board of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind in Parry Sound. Gwen was a founding member of the Festival of the Sound, Parry Sound. After moving to Parry Sound and locating on Georgian Bay, Gwen and Wilson spent many enjoyable hours sailing with their friends. Gwen and Wilson are active members of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Hamburg. Gwen and Wilson enjoyed traveling to many destinations and more recently made several trips to Colombia to visit their son Bruce. They spent many winters in Vero Beach, Florida. Relatives and friends are invited to Trinity Lutheran Church, 23 Church Street, New Hamburg, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:45. A funeral service will follow in the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tanya Ramer officiating. Interment to take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Cataraqui Cemetery, Kingston. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth would be appreciated by the family. A special thank you to the staff at the Adult Program at Nithview and for the compassionate care of the PSW's, Nurses and Doctors who helped with Home care for Gwen, and the Staff, Dr's, Nurses and Volunteers at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth during her 3 weeks there. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020