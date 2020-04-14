|
Passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at Columbia Forest at the age of 90. Gwenyth was the beloved wife of the late Norman to whom she was married for 62 years. She was the loving mother of Gary Alexander (Lorrie) from Wellesley, Kathy Noel (John) from Lancaster, PA, Wendy Pound (James) Diane Alexander both from Orangeville. Gwenyth was the cherished grandmother to Melissa (Jason), Megan (David), Matthew (Aubrey), Grant (Sarah), Graeme (Amanda), David (Hanna). She was adored by her great-grandchildren Emma, Oliver and Ezra. She will also be missed by her sister Joyce McNaughton (Leslie) of Ottawa. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Pearl Morrison and her sisters Ruth Grant (Harold), Marion Cater (Stan), Verda Morrow (Reg), Mildred Morrison and Leslie Morrison (Aileen). A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery. A memorial service will be held as soon as we can. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Gideons International in Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Gwenyth's memorial where condolences and memories can be shared with the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 14, 2020