It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Dr. Hagen-Goetz "Gus" Jaeger on January 30, 2020 in Brantford, just shy of his 88th birthday. His wife Margaret-Beverly and children Denise (Paul), Kathy (Kay), Michael and David (Sharon) dearly miss him but are so grateful for the years together. Born in Marienburg Germany on February 28, 1932, Gus emigrated to Canada in 1953 and worked on farms and mines in northern Ontario while putting himself through high school and university. His life forever changed when he met Bev while attending Harbord Collegiate. Gus graduated from the University of Toronto School of Dentistry in 1961 and worked on a dental car in northern Ontario. Soon Denise, the oldest was born, and Gus and Bev decided to settle down, picking Galt/Cambridge as home. Gus first set up practice on George Street, then ambitiously renovated the former St. Mary elementary school in Cambridge and turned it into a state of the art dental practice. In his family life, Gus and Bev also welcomed Kathy, Michael and David. Gus was a 50 year member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2184 (Past Grand Knight), as well as the Galt Figure Skating Club (President) and the Galt Country Club. After retiring Gus and Bev were able to enjoy life by travelling and relaxing. The condo in Punta Gorda Florida and the many trips back to Germany were especially memorable. They were able to enjoy the grandchildren that loved visiting Opa and Nanny: Liam, Holly, Jennifer, Sean, Eric and Emma. Gus enjoyed singing with the Brant Men of Song, attending PROBUS meetings and volunteering at the Brantford hospital where he will be particularly missed. Gus was predeceased by his big brother Ottokar in Germany and survived by his sisters Martina in Vancouver and Nora in Germany and many German Jaegers. The Jaegers invite friends and family to McCleister Funeral Home, 495 Park Road North, Brantford on Monday February 3, 2020 for a memorial visitation at 2 to 4PM and 7 to 9PM. Funeral service on Tuesday February 4 at 11AM also at McCleister Funeral Home. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 3, 2020