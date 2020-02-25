Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hanni LASKIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hanni LASKIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hanni LASKIER Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Hanni Laskier, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in her ninety-fifth year, in Waterloo, ON. Devoted wife of the late Jacob Laskier (married for sixty-five years). Beloved mother of Shirley Laskier Levene; and mother-in-law of Ronnie Levene. Proud and treasured grandmother of Casey, Elli and the late Leejay Julius Levene. Predeceased by her dear parents, Mary and William Rushka. Hanni will be deeply missed by her family, friends, neighbours, and all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered as the kindest, easy-going mother, mother-in-law and Bubby who always thought of others before herself. Graveside service in Montreal on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m., at the Montreal Workers' Circle Cemetery, de la Savane. Shiva at Ruby Foo's Hotel, Tuesday following burial. Donations in Hanni's memory may be made to the Heart Function Clinic c/o St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, (519) 749-6919. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hanni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -