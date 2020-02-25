|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Hanni Laskier, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in her ninety-fifth year, in Waterloo, ON. Devoted wife of the late Jacob Laskier (married for sixty-five years). Beloved mother of Shirley Laskier Levene; and mother-in-law of Ronnie Levene. Proud and treasured grandmother of Casey, Elli and the late Leejay Julius Levene. Predeceased by her dear parents, Mary and William Rushka. Hanni will be deeply missed by her family, friends, neighbours, and all who knew and loved her. She will be remembered as the kindest, easy-going mother, mother-in-law and Bubby who always thought of others before herself. Graveside service in Montreal on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m., at the Montreal Workers' Circle Cemetery, de la Savane. Shiva at Ruby Foo's Hotel, Tuesday following burial. Donations in Hanni's memory may be made to the Heart Function Clinic c/o St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, (519) 749-6919. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020