It is with sorrow we announce the passing of Hans Joachim Schoel, 91 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, following a brief illness which took him quietly at his residence at Trinity Village care centre. Born in Königsberg, Prussia on April 24, 1928, Hans survived the early loss of his father in 1933 and the ravages of WWII in which he was conscripted as an anti-aircraft fighter with dignity and determination. Earning a degree in architectural engineering he travelled all over Germany, even participating in the reconstruction of the great Cologne cathedral. He met and married the love of his life, Lore Regehr, immigrating with her and their son to Canada in 1954 to start a new life together. Hans' building expertise transformed their one-room riverfront cottage in West Montrose to a comfortable home for their four growing children. This home was a source of great pride and provided many fond memories for their children and grandchildren alike. Regularly active on the property, he could often be found felling trees, puttering in the garden, creating wood treasures or cooking his favourite potato pancakes on the wood-stove in the garage. Even as glaucoma slowly robbed him of his sight, he continued to work outside, hauling trees to his workshop to create hand carved art pieces. When he wasn't outside, Hans enjoyed classical music and crime novels, not to mention the bonbons and sweets he tucked away for snacking pleasure. Many summers were spent at their chalet in Austria, which Hans built himself. His playful side emerged whenever the grandchildren were near, to the delight of all. Later in life Hans began composing poems about his love for Lore, life without eyesight and his vivid dreams of flying, which he recorded whenever inspiration took him. Hans joins his wife Lore in death, and will be dearly missed by his surviving family members: his sister Sigried; children Willi (Donna), Gary (Lorraine), Eva (Lorne) and John (Dina); grandchildren Kyle, Meike (Peter), Jenna (Matt), Christina (Dave), Jessie, Liam and Pierce; and great-grandchildren Robyn and Trudie. Given the current times, cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener with a service to follow on October 31, 2020. We invite all who wish; to join us in honouring Hans at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy to be made in the form of donations to CNIB. Visit http://www.henrywasler.com for Hans' memorial. Tchüss, Opi, we hope you are finally flying!
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020