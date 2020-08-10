Hans TROESTER

Of Stratford, formerly of Millbank, passed away peacefully with family by his side at his residence in Hamlet Estates, on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the age of 88.Hans was born in Germany, a cabinet maker by trade immigrating to Canada in 1954. Hans and Irene ran a retail sales business in Millbank from 1964 to 2000.He was a member of Poole Mennonite Church where he served on many of the church committees.Hans was a founding member of Hidden Acres Mennonite Camp.He enjoyed watching the Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leaf games.Hans loved spending time with his family at the cottage on Conestogo Lake which he and Irene owned for over 50 years. Beloved husband of Irene (Gerber) Troester with whom he recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.Loving father of Peter and his wife Sonya of Milverton and Teresa Troester-Falk of Colorado.Special grandpa of Garrett (Emily), Jordan (Kyle), Kristen (Nolan), Ben and Jesse and great-grandpa of Aubrey, Audrena, Harrison, Nevaeh, Nixon, Kayden and Kaylee.Dear brother-in-law of Mary and Delmar Bender, Clara and Lester Leis, John and Liz Gerber, Bud and Ruth Gerber, Judy and John Mohr.Fondly remembered by Steve Falk and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Johann and Lina Troester, sisters Erna and Otto Roos, Marianne and Hermann Schaefer, sisters-in-law Frieda and Dave Jutzi, Pauline Gerber and his nephew Jeremy Gerber. A private family memorial service will be held at Poole Mennonite Church with Pastor Fred Redekop officiating.Interment in Poole Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to Poole Mennonite Church or Hidden Acres Mennonite Camp would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382). www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca