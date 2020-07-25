1/1
Haralampos "Bobby" ANASTASIOU
1945 - 2020
1945 - 2020 Died on July 16, 1920 at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, ON. Bobby was a Chef for many years in the Region of Waterloo. Bobby was the dear brother of Elena, Petra, Anastasios, Alexandros, Anoula and Alexandra all of Greece. He will be missed by many friends here in the area, whom he consider family as well. A funeral was held at Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot) on July 21, 2020. Bobby was a member of Saint's Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Waterloo. Oikonomos Father Anatoliy Bandura officiated. Bobby has been repatriated back to is home in Greece for interment. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
