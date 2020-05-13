Harold Andrew (Andy) LAMB
1931 - 2020
Passed away May 9, at the age of 88. He was born in Walkerton Oct 29, 1931. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, nee Dietz, parents Roy and Jessie, brothers John (Helen) and Arthur (Daisy), sister Ellen (Jim), brother-in-law Allan, sister-in-law Doris. Survived by sons Gary and Greg, brother Gordon and brothers-in-law Mervyn and John. Andy was a long time mechanic in the Walkerton and Hanover area who operated Lamb's Service for over 40 years. He was also a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous celebrating 50 years of sobriety in January of this year. Due to the Covid situation Andy has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
