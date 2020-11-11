1/1
Harold Anthony Joseph BAUMAN
Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 in Maryhill, Ontario at the age of 85. Dear father to Mark and Mona. Loving partner to Grace Lennox. Survived by sisters, Adelle and Donna. Brothers Doug (Barbara), Jack (Darlene), and Herb (Mary). Predeceased by his parents Norman and Doretta, brothers Alvin and Paul, brother-in-law Joe and sister-in-law Louise. People described Harold as a fun loving, happy and respectful gentleman. He was always willing to chat or lend a hand, he was the go-to man within his new group of friends. He enjoyed long walks and just being outside. He was a farmer through and through and loved everything to do with farming, especially tractors and anything to do with fixing or restoring them. He will be greatly missed by the staff and residents of Twin Oaks, his family and friends. A private service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Harold's extended family and friends are welcome to view his service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020. Private cremation has taken place. Interment to take place at St. Boniface Cemetery in Maryhill at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Harold's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
