Passed away peacefully, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital, Stratford at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Isabel (Henry) Seyler, whom he married on September 22, 1962. Cherished father of Jane and husband Jim Thomas, Jacqueline and husband Bob Zikic, Nancy and husband Ian Macpherson. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Danielle Banghart (Kyle), Lindsay Cuvaj (James), Alanna Zikic, Carter and Dylan Macpherson. Harold is survived by his sisters Doris Schwartzentruber, Marie Shantz, brother David (Susan) Seyler, sisters-in-law Muriel Gernhaelder and Ruth Crummer and by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his father and mother Nelson and Lillian (Becker) Seyler, brothers-in-law Corson (Gib) Schwartzentruber, Mahlon Shantz, William (Bill) Gernhaelder and William (Bill) Crummer. Harold was a life long member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Philipsburg. He farmed on the family farm in North Easthope Township, until his retirement and went on to drive school bus. Harold was a founding member of the North Easthope Antique Tractor Club. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, TODAY, Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. and again on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3 - 5 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Philipsburg, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Leanne Darlington to officiate. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery immediately following the service, As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Stratford General Hospital Foundation or a would be appreciated. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020