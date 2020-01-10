Home

Harold Leslie Darroch of Hamilton, and formerly of Elmira passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in his 89th year. Husband of Betty Nelson. Father of Lisa and Rob Howe of Grimsby, Crystal Jacklin of Toronto, and Blake and Julie Darroch of Mississauga. Grandfather of Blayze and Amelia Sullivan, Alyssa and Nathan Frick, Aaron Howe, Crysta Jacklin, Richelle Jacklin, and Alexandra Darroch, and great-grandfather of Jamie Frick, and Scarlett Sullivan. Sadly missed by Betty's children, Cindy, Mark, Scotty, and Roberta and their families Brother of Donald and Faye Darroch of Elora, and brother-in-law of Claire Darroch of Burlington., Predeceased by his infant son Bradley Darroch and by his brother John Darroch. Friends may call at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston on Saturday, January 11 for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
