Harold E. Remus, 92. Professor, Religion and Culture, Wilfrid Laurier University; adjunct professor, Waterloo Lutheran Seminary; Director, Wilfrid Laurier University Press; Executive Officer, Council on the Study of Religion; President, Canadian Society of Biblical Studies. Prior to moving to Waterloo with his family in 1974, translator/editor at Lutheran World Federation, Geneva, Switzerland; book editor, Fortress Press, Philadelphia, PA; assistant pastor, Messiah Lutheran Church, Princeton, N.J. Great Falls High School (Montana). B.A., University of Minnesota. M.Div., Concordia Seminary (St. Louis, MO). Göttingen University (Germany) Fulbright Scholarship. Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania. Author of articles in scholarly journals, encyclopedias, and Bible dictionaries and of chapters in scholarly and general interest books. Author/co-author of books in the academic study of religion and biblical studies, one of which was published in a Korean edition. Editor/co-editor of scholarly and general interest books. Managing editor, Council on the Study of Religion Bulletin and of Studies in Religion/Sciences Religieuses; founding managing editor of Religious Studies Review. In retirement edited the newsletter of the WLU Retirees Association. Active in adult education, St. Marks Lutheran Church, Kitchener. Worked for full inclusion of LGBTQ2SIA+'s In the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada. Taking part in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom was a signal event in his life. Survived by his wife Alice Croft, daughter Elise Burns (Allan Sweeney) and her children Laurie (Carlo Condarcuri) and Joseph Burns, and his son Justin. Predeceased by his first wife Carolyn (Zalman) Remus and his parents Gustav and Wilhelmina Remus, brother Leonhardt, sisters Adoline Seidler/Preputin, Edna von der Vor, Lydia Marten, and nieces Lenora Lou Remus and Lynne Remus. Survived by nieces and nephews Leon Remus, Sharon (Frampton); Clark Marten (Rachel), Nadeen Kovanda (née Marten), Faye Johnson (née Marten); Robert Seidler, Betty MerryLees (née Seidler), Gail Morhardt (née Seidler), and their children and grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and service for Harold, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Trillium Lutheran Church, 22 Willow St, Waterloo on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with the Rev. Elina Salonen officiating. For those wishing to attend, Harold's service may be viewed livestream by visiting the funeral home at hawkeyefilms.ca/in_memory_of/Harold-Remus.html
. Burial will take place at a later date when family can gather. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.