It is with heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Harold Curzon, who resided at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband to Irene Curzon - currently residing at AR Goudie, Kitchener, and dear brother of Gerald Curzon, Guelph. Together with his first wife, Audrey (deceased September 1988), they raised ten children - Margaret (Lucky), Diane (Bob), Bob (Diane), Mary, Tom (Joyce), Sandy, Ken, Harry, Debbie (Perry), and Betty-Lu (René). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Harold was employed by Faultless Doerner as Maintenance Supervisor for 34 years until retirement in 1990. He was a proud member of the KW Naval Association in Waterloo, including being President from 1987-89. Predeceased by his parents, sisters - Peggy & Barb, brothers - Bill, John & Fred, grandson Ryan Greene and granddaughter Shauna Curzon. Private burial has already taken place. Once the current Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the family will organize a Celebration of Life. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region or The Kidney Foundation of Canada, Waterloo Region. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.