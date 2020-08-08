Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 86 years. Harold was the beloved husband of Joan Brill (nee Muegge) of St. Jacobs. Loved father of Heather Kristensen and her husband Adam of Edmonton, AB, and Stephanie Brill and her husband Mark Bassam of Callander, ON. Loving grandfather of David Eisener, Katherine Eisener, Thierry Kristensen, Ruby Bassam, and Delilah Bassam. Dear brother of Donald Brill and his wife Alice, and brother-in-law of Gloria Gilbert, Marion Weir and her husband Jim, and Carol Betts. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Vera Brill and his brothers Aubrey and Robert. Harold was a dedicated Lutheran pastor in the Eastern Synod of the ELCIC for 59 years. His life and faith will be celebrated at a private family service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs, or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated.