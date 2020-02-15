|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Harold was born in Wellesley 80 years ago to the late John and Elizabeth (Bast) Gerber. Beloved husband of Anna Marie (Taylor) whom he married in 1961. Loving father of Lorie (Tom), Steve, Donna and Valerie. He is lovingly remembered by ten grandchildren, Candice (Matt), Nicole (Paul), Joey (Maranda), Josh, Ally, Brittany, Eric, Chloe, Paul (Jessica) and Julia and three great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Corbin and William. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Mildred Lichti (Ken 2016), Joy Gerber (Mel 2019) and Merlin and Norman Lichty. Predeceased by sister Elsie and husband Harold Lichti. Thank you to Dr. Kennel and the amazing caregivers at Columbia Forest LTC for their excellent and compassionate care of our dear husband and father. Friends may visit with the family at Maple View Mennonite Church, 5074 Deborah Glaister Line, Wellesley on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the church on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pastor Brent Kipfer officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Maple View Church would be appreciated. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020