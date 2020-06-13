Harold SHANTZ

Passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home in Kitchener at the age of 86. "You my Darling, were the love of my life and will be in my heart and soul forever. Your wisdom, humour, patience, humbleness and amazing love will be with me always and forever", your loving wife Fern. "You were an incredible mentor, friend and will be lovingly remembered for the lives you touched of your four children, Dennis (Lesley), Susan, Deborah and Bradley (Catherine) and for the loving Papa you were to Chelsey (Jeff), Tyler, Troy, Ava, Sophie and Blayke." Dear brother to Alice (Fred) and Dorothy. Will be remembered by his sister-in-law Carol Shantz. Predeceased by his parents Mervin and Florence Shantz, and brothers Ralph (Marge) and Robert. A private funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends invited to join Harold's service on Tuesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. via livestream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Crohn's and Colitis Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Harold's memorial. We little knew that morning, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly. In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 13, 2020.