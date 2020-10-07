Harold Steeb, 84, of Durham passed away at Stratford General Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020. Dear father of Suzanne Miller (Glen) and Mark Steeb (Jackie). Loving grandfather of Cody and Taylor Steeb. Dear brother of Richard Steeb (Muriel). Also surviving are his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Katharine Steeb, brother Arthur (Tiiu) and sister Helen. Harold was a Charter President of the Kinsmen Club of Bay Ridges in 1967, a Centennial project of Bay Ridges. He was very generous and always enjoyed helping others and serving his community in many different ways. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lockhart Funeral Home, 109 Montreal St., Mitchell. Memorial donations to Stratford General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at LockhartFuneralHome.com
.