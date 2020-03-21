Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Harold Victor WILLIAMS

Harold Victor WILLIAMS Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in his 85th year. Beloved son of the late Samuel and Melvina (nee Ruehl) Williams and his brother Robert. Harold is survived by his cousin Edma Williams and family. He will also be missed and remembered by his special friend Catherine Johnson and family. Harold retired from Marsland Engineering after many years of service. A private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Harold's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020
