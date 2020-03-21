|
Suddenly, on March 16, Harold passed away at home surrounded by family. He is dearly missed by his wife and soulmate Laura, sons Wayne, Stephen (Shawna), Mark (Jillian), Christopher (Heather), and his grandchildren Amy, Garret, Aidan, Kaia, Alex, Eric and Kate. Harold is survived by his sister Lenora and his brothers Del, Lowell, and Scott. Harold was born in Acton in 1941 and his career comprised of farming, steelwork, general construction and at the age of 47 he decided to complete post-secondary education at Devry where he graduated on the Dean's List as an Electronic Technician. He was an avid sports fan and athlete, playing fastball for Eden Mills, recreational hockey and golf, and coaching fastball and minor hockey. The Patriots, Blue Jays and his beloved Leafs were a regular part of his weekly entertainment. He enjoyed cottage life, barbecuing, boating, horseshoeing... all with some special libations. Harold loved social gatherings, playing games with family and friends, sharing a laugh and embellishing a good story. He had a talent for woodworking; everything from docks, additions, decks and beautiful pieces of furniture, especially for his family. Harold could be stubborn, true to his word and always willing to give advice. He loved his grandchildren and supported them; he and Laura were often seen at swimming lessons, baseball games, hockey and ringette games, dance recitals and graduations. His life centered around his family and he was always willing to do anything for them. Cremation has taken place. Special thanks to Dr. Pandey for his many years of incredible care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A special Celebration of Life will be arranged in the future.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020