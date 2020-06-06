It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harold William Heddle. With his mother by his side, Harold passed on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 52. Harold is the beloved son of Helen (Corbett) Heddle and beloved brother of Linda (Heddle) Thompson & Dave Thompson. Harold will be deeply missed by nephew Drew Thompson, aunts, uncles, co-workers & many friends who had the pleasure of knowing him over the years. He is predeceased by his father Harold James Heddle (2004), his Grandparents: Harold Stanley and Freibi Heddle; William N. and Alma Corbett. Born in London, Ontario in 1967. Over the years Harold resided in London, Ontario; Whitehorse, Yukon; Red Deer, Alberta; & Kitchener, Ontario. He worked 14 years for Senton Printing in London, Ontario before becoming a long time staff member of 18 years at Heritage Stoneworks Ltd. in Kitchener, Ontario. Harold enjoyed many outdoor activities in the Yukon, an avid skier during his youth and was an award medalist in wrestling while in Red Deer, Alberta. We give our appreciation to Grand River Hospital especially to ICU staff, doctors and all nurses especially to Ali who helped obtain permission for us to be by his side to say our goodbyes. Donations in Harold's memory would be appreciated to Grand River Hospital. Cremation has taken place, Internment will take place at a later date. Online condolences at: www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.