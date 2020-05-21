Harry KEATS
Passed away peacefully to his Heavenly Reward on May 18, 2020 in the loving care of his daughter, Susan. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years Grace Pauline who passed away May, 2019. Harry is survived by his daughter, Susan and son, Larry (Sharon); grandchildren David (Sherri) Meagher; Christopher Keats; Laura Keats; Katie Prerdt; Jamie Keats and their respective families. Lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law, Sheila Lane and nephew Freeman Keats (Claudette); nieces, nephews and cousins in Newfoundland and Labrador. Harry was the last surviving child of Jane and Albert Keats of Bonavista, Newfoundland. Harry was a member of the Royal Black Preceptory; the Orange Lodge #4 in Newfoundland and Labrador. He was a respected employee of the Waterloo County School Board as a custodian for twenty five years retiring in 1991. He enjoyed a long lasting friendship with Elsie and Fred Foster and Shirley and Roy Penny who he considered his extended Family. His passion was playing card games with them. His favorite was "Kings in the Corner" and his joy was being the winner most times. Harry was a devoted Christian member of the Kitchener Salvation Army Community Church. His passion was standing at the Christmas Kettles in the Conestoga Mall where he was recognized by his first name by many donors and store personnel. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private Family funeral service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 with burial to take place following the service at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre. As remembrance and expression of love, donations can be made to The Kitchener Salvation Army Community Church or St. Mary's Hospital Cardiac Foundation. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com All are invited to attend Harry's service online May 23rd at 11:30 a.m. by visiting; https://www.facebook.com/Westmount-Memorial-Celebration-Centre-1436327989933269/


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 21, 2020.
