1950-2020 It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of a much loved husband, proud father and wonderful Papa, Sonny Kumpf on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 70. Sonny will be sadly missed by his wife Linda, daughter Kristen and husband Drew, son Nathan and wife Sarah, and grandchildren Alex and Madelyn Barisdale, and Oliver and Benjamin Kumpf. He is also survived by his sisters Susan Decker and Kathy Jones (Bruce), and brother Rick (Beth). Brother-in-law to Dennis Tschirhart (Carole) and Dianne Tschirhart and will be missed and remembered fondly by his nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by his parents Harry and Elaine Kumpf and brother-in-law David Decker. Sonny left his mark in this world through his tireless volunteering, nurturing his many friendships and always thinking of others before himself. A retired partner from Ernst and Young, he left behind a memorable legacy. He was past president of Kitchener-Westmount Rotary and a Paul Harris medal recipient. A graduate of Wilfred Laurier University, Sonny was the 2010 Alumnus of the year and Founder and President of the WLU Hawkey Hawks Alumni Association. He donated many hours of his time to volunteer boards while he lived in Kitchener-Waterloo and in Bayfield, where he and Linda chose to retire. An avid golfer, woodworker and fisherman, many good times were spent boating on the Great Lakes with friends from the Grand Bend Cruising Club. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at London Healthcare Sciences, Stratford General Hospital and the Bluewater Local Health Integration Network for their exceptional care and compassion. Due to COVID-19, private cremation and a family service have taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sonny's memory to the Stratford General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be made by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com
