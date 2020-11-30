On Friday, November 27, 2020 we lost our beloved Harry. Loving husband of Shirley. Cherished father of Marci (Mark), Robyn (Z'L) (Stephen), Brad (Terry) and Jon (Shawna). Devoted Grandfather to Aaron (Leslie), Rachel, Josh (Bailey), Ben (Clare), Daniel (Juli), Jesse, Orlee-Rose (Sean), Shira (Adam), Yona, Miya, and Jaxen and Great grandfather to Robbie, Matthew, Sophie, Meyer and Rose. Will be sorely missed by his brothers Gordon (Joyce) and Lou (Duka) and sister-in-law Rhoda (Bob) and all his nieces and nephews. He was born in Kitchener, Ontario in 1931 and later moved to Toronto to continue to build his business, Star Mens Shop. Harry was always the best dressed guy in the room, with a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes and a sweet smile. He will be deeply missed by his beloved family, his work family and Kitchener, Collingwood and Florida friends. Our star was a charmer named Harry...If desired, memorial donations to: Terry Fox Foundation (1-888-836-9786) or Beit Halochem Canada (905-695-0611)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store