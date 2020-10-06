KAYSER, Hartmut Heinrich 1945 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph on Monday, September 28, 2020, age 75. Loving husband of Helen Leifso, for 21+ years. Cherished father of Sabina Voisin (Ben), and stepfather of Kimberly Leifso and Perry Leifso (Christine). Much loved Opa to grandchildren Grace and Ava Voisin; Tabitha Leifso, Jordan Stanic (Jenn), Riley Stanic and Shawna Leifso (Greg); and great-grandchildren Jack and Jesse Wilkinson, Calvin Stanic and Connor Stanic. Fondly remembered by siblings-in-law Robert Rody (Karen), Peter Rody (Ruth Anne), Dorothy Frook (Bev) and Bernice Frook (the late Don); niece Christa Kuether (Michael) and nephew Hagen Kuether. Also survived by Sabina's mother, Anika Schafer. Predeceased by his parents Heinrich and Elisabeth (nee Rink) Kayser, sisters Christa Kayser and Hannelore Kuether (Siegfried), and half-brother Herbert Kayser. Born and raised in Durlach, Germany, Hartmut immigrated to Canada in 1970. His connections to Germany remained strong, and he actively maintained his family connections and friendships from his youth. Hartmut held a long career in engineering, from which he retired in 2011. Hartmut loved photography and captured many precious moments both in photographs and in videos. He also enjoyed being outdoors and pursued hobbies of skiing, windsurfing, sailing and cycling. He had a keen interest in community projects, and cared deeply about our environment as a whole. Hartmut was always ready to help his family when needed, he was our caring handyman. The memories he leaves us with will be fondly cherished. Private family visitation and a memorial service were held on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, The Food Bank of Waterloo Region or Save the Children Canada may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. Special thanks to all the caring staff at the Primary Care Memory Clinic Kitchener, Hamilton General Hospital, Juravinski Cancer Centre Hamilton, WWLHIN, St. Joseph's Health Centre (Palliative Care) Guelph.