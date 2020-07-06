Passed away at Stratford General Hospital on July 4, 2020. He was born in Mornington Township 82 years ago, a son of the late Menno and Lavina (Albrecht) Kuepfer. Harvey is predeceased by his beloved wife Fannie (Streicher) Kuepfer on March 12, 2016. Dear father of Mark and wife Nancy Kuepfer of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Alvin and his wife Sandra Kuepfer of Milverton. Cherished grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 17 great-grandchildren. Harvey is survived by his sisters Catherine Birch, Robena Kuepfer, Magdalena Kuepfer, Sarah (Tom) Burnett and Marion Lahey, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ezra (Marlene) Streicher, Eva Streicher and Rosena Streicher and by his nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his sisters and brother Barbara Kuepfer, Edith Kuepfer (infancy) and Emmanuel Kuepfer (infancy), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dave Streicher, Cornelius Streicher, and Eva (Ezra) Kuepfer. Harvey was a member of the Milverton Christian Fellowship. Family and friends will be received at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton on Monday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. A private family funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Milverton Christian Fellowship, Milverton with interment in Greenwood Cemetery. (Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, so be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Also bring your face masks as they must be worn in the building during visitation). As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Milverton Christian Fellowship or the Mennonite Central Committee. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca