Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Sandi. Loving father of Jeff. Cherished grandpa of Jaden, Kian and Aliyah. Survived by his siblings Frank (Helen), Willard (Linda), Audrey (Adam), Shirley (Bill) and David (Laurie) and sister-in-law Ivy. Due to COVID - 19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo. Relatives and friends may join the family in the livestream of Harvey's service at www.erbgood.com on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12 p.m. In memory of Harvey, donations to the Arthritis Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.