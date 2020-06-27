Harvey S. HARRON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Sandi. Loving father of Jeff. Cherished grandpa of Jaden, Kian and Aliyah. Survived by his siblings Frank (Helen), Willard (Linda), Audrey (Adam), Shirley (Bill) and David (Laurie) and sister-in-law Ivy. Due to COVID - 19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo. Relatives and friends may join the family in the livestream of Harvey's service at www.erbgood.com on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12 p.m. In memory of Harvey, donations to the Arthritis Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved