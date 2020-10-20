1/1
Harwood S. "Howie" SCHNEIDER
Passed away peacefully at his home after a lengthy illness on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Dietrich) Schneider. Dear father of Debbie Sararas (Steve), Jeff (Esther), Todd, Chris (Alison), Lisa Forster (Wayne) and Sam. Cherished grandpa of Johnny, Brad, Amber, Sam, Brittany, Melissa, B.J., Amanda, Victoria and Alexander and great-grandpa to Lacey, Adalynn, Jackson, Charlotte, Aiden and Henry and two on the way. Survived by his siblings Wayne (Irene), Doug, Joyce and Diane. Predeceased by his brother Whitey (Ray) and his parents John and Agnes (nee Hieronimus) Schneider. Howie was a diehard fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Yankees. The Schneider family will receive relatives and friends for visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. A livestream of the funeral service is available by registering at www.erbgood.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those wishing to attend the visitation and funeral service must RSVP by telephone to the funeral home 519-745-8445. In memory of Howie, donations to the Lung Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
