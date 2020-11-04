It has pleased Almighty God to take to Himself the soul of Hazel Marguerite Westfall, who died peacefully at her home in the Sunshine Centre, Luther Village on the Park, Waterloo on Friday, October 30, 2020, aged 97 years. Hazel was born on February 19, 1923, in the family home on Queen Street North, where the Kitchener Public Library now stands. She was the daughter of Armand A. Schreiter and Margaret née Erb. She was predeceased in 2013 by Ralph J. Westfall, her dearly loved husband for more than 69 years; and by her siblings and their spouses, Stan (Phyllis) Schreiter, Susan (Dave) Young, and Peggy (Fred) Fraser (Price) Ferguson. She is survived by her loving children, David Westfall and Sandy (Jamie) Hill; by her grandchildren, Christopher (Kristin) Hill, Jono (Roxann) Hill, and Kate (Andrew) Veitch; by her eight great-grandchildren; and by her nephew and her five nieces, and their families. For over 70 years, Hazel was an active and supportive member of Historic St Paul's Lutheran Church. For several years, she and a friend volunteered weekly to produce the Bulletin for the Sunday worship services. She served as a volunteer with the Freeport Sanatorium's General Auxiliary for Waterloo County throughout the 1960s and early 1970s; and as Visiting Convener during 1965-1966. In September 1966, Hazel and a friend convened a fashion show on behalf of the Freeport Sanatorium Women's Auxiliary, attended by about 1,000 at Fairview Plaza, in Kitchener. Hazel also had a long association with the Kitchener-Waterloo YMCA, including active participation in the Y's Menettes. Hazel and Ralph always worked so well together. They were a great team. During Ralph's 40-year career with Erb and Erb Insurance Brokers Ltd., Hazel was always supportive and helpful; and for more than a decade-and-a-half, she worked full-time as the firm's book-keeper and treasurer. Hazel was generous without hesitation and without fanfare. She was known for her welcoming and inclusive smile. She was a dedicated and accomplished homemaker, a marvelous cook and baker, and a frequent and always-gracious hostess. She sewed, and darned socks. Hazel was an awesome and ever-ready bridge player, a never-tiring gardener, an avid fisherman (especially at the cottage on the French River), and a champion shuffleboard player (during winters spent at Landmark Estates, in Naples, Florida). She had a keen appreciation for a well-made whiskey sour, and she was a never-failing source of advice and guidance for her family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the memorial service for Hazel, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at 519-745-8445. Cremation has taken place, as she wished. A Memorial Service will be held at Historic St Paul's Lutheran Church, 137 Queen Street South, Kitchener, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Jim Keller, Pastor of Historic St Paul's, officiating. The service will be live streamed through the Historic St Paul's website, www.historicstpauls.ca/
Please click on the YouTube live streaming link. The immediate family will gather at a later date for a private interment in the family plot at Memory Gardens, Breslau. In lieu of flowers, donations to honour Hazel's memory may be made to Historic St Paul's Lutheran Church, or to The Kitchener and Waterloo Community Foundation (designated for the Westfall and Hill Family Fund), or to Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, or to a charity of your choice
; and may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass. Psalm 37:5